TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT has just been notified by the Twin Falls Police Department that a Twin Falls man was shot and killed outside of his home just before 2am Thursday, November 16th.

According to a report from Lieutenant Terry Thueson, the Twin Falls Police Department responded to the 800 block of Capri Drive in regard to a reported shooting.

It was reported that a homeowner heard a disturbance outside his house and confronted an individual inside of his vehicle. Officers arrived and discovered that the homeowner had been shot while confronting the suspect inside his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in a white truck and left the area at a high rate of speed.

Although first aid was rendered by first responders, the 32-year-old victim died because of the shooting and this case is currently being treated as a homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as Fred Rodriquez of Twin Falls. Rodriquez was married and a father to three children.

Acting TFPD Chief Matthew Hicks would like to remind the citizens in Twin Falls to remain vigilant; while they believe this event was an isolated incident, the suspect is not yet known and is considered armed and dangerous.

They would also like to remind residents to try to avoid direct confrontation with suspects, gather as much information as possible and notify police as soon as possible.

Anybody with possible information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jason Kelly at 208-735-7307.

Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home (TFFP FACEBOOK)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.