4A Great Basin All-Conference soccer teams announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The soccer season may be wrapped up, but the 4A Great Basin Conference soccer teams have been announced.

On the boys’ side, the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks had a clean sweep with some awards.

TJ Brewer was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Carter Richins was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth was also named Coach of the Year.

On the girls’ side, Mountain Homes’ Hailey Eresman was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Kaylee McCurdy of Twin Falls was Defensive Player of the Year.

Burley’s Jorge Carrillo was named Coach of the Year.

Full boys’ selections below:

First team: Neftali Arellano (Burley), Edwin Anguiano (Burley), Riley Scott (Canyon Ridge), Braiden De La Cruz (Canyon Ridge), Nevan Bullock (Mountain Home), Aiden Tackett (Twin Falls), Satya Redman (Wood River), Conrad Foster (Wood River), Reidar Slotten (Wood River), Brian Virgen (Wood River).

Second team: Jovanny Garduno (Burley), Andy Roman (Burley), Elias Alexander (Canyon Ridge), Geo Quinones (Jerome), Valentin Martinez (Minico), David Saucedo (Mountain Home) Zander Friberg (Mountain Home), Diego Pedroza (Moutain Home), Max Serrano (Twin Falls), Matthew Bjorneberg (Twin Falls), Nandy Inha (Wood River).

Honorable mention: Nicolas Chavez (Burley), Josiah Bravo (Jerome), Gonzalo Coranodo (Jerome), Mario Alcaraz (Minico), Eli Rodriguez (Minico), Jorge Contreras (Minico), Josh Spiers (Twin Falls).

Sportsperson of the Year: Denzel Rosales (Burley), Linkin Wood (Canyon Ridge), Victor Jimenez (Jerome), Alex Carranza (Minico), Garvin Burk (Mountain Home), Aiden Tackett (Twin Falls), Garin Beste (Wood River).

Full girls’ selections below:

First team: Denisse Ayala (Burley), Jaycee Stuart (Burley), Jayva Hicks (Canyon Ridge), Ava Stokes (Canyon Ridge), Alondra Pulido (Jerome), Vanessa Pulido (Jerome), Eva Figueroa (Mountain Home), Makenna Bodie (Mountain Home), Tiffany Humphreys (Twin Falls), Karley Johnston (Wood River), Peyton Wood (Wood River).

Second team: Cassidee Conrad (Canyon Ridge), Lilianna Hunter (Canyon Ridge), Ailyn Valencia-Trelles (Jerome), Dariana Uriostegui (Minico), Cristina Vargas (Minico), Amanda Bonn (Mountain Home), Phoenix Rodriguez (Mountain Home), Ava Schroeder (Twin Falls), Hannah McQueen (Twin Falls), Sydney Nickum (Wood River), Alex Moya (Wood River).

Honorable mentions: Alaiza Romero (Burley), Taimee Jensen (Burley), Julieanne Child (Burley), DeeAndra Juarez (Canyon Ridge), Tvette Rodarte (Jerome), Nevaeh Amescua (Jerome), Adamari Victoria (Minico), Addison Fiscus (Twin Falls), Parker Higgins (Wood River)

Sportsperson of the Year: Mercedes Fowler (Burley), Alpine Brown (Canyon Ridge), Dakota Bussen (Jerome), Chaya Johnson (Minico), Brielle Wolfley (Mountain Home), Abby Spiers (Twin Falls), Anna Gilman (Wood River).

