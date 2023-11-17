Buhl girls basketball starts season 2-0; Thursday’s Idaho prep basketball scores
The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks girls basketball team (0-2) welcomed in the Buhl Indians (2-0) Thursday Night.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks girls basketball team (0-2) welcomed in the Buhl Indians (2-0) Thursday Night.
The Riverhawks got off the gates quickly, going on a 7-0 opening run in the first quarter.
The Buhl Indians however, made a run in the second, to go up 28-18 at the half.
They would hold on for a 49-41 victory.
The Indians start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017.
Buhl is back in action as they travel to take on Mountain Home, while Canyon Ridge hosts Vallivue on Friday.
Other girls basketball scores
Burley 64, Wood River 40
Burley scoring: Maddie Martin 15 pts, Ruby Taylor 12 pts
Wood River High scoring: Lorien Schulthies 10 points
Jerome 67, Filer 53
Filer scoring: Hazel Fischer 19 points, Kate Jaques 10 points
Gooding 47, Weiser 46
Gooding scoring: A. Schilder 9 points, I. Stockham 12 points, F. Millican 8 points, M. Mullins-Edwards 8 points
Weiser scoring: K. Lerew 21 points
Wendell 46, Shoshone 26
Wendell scoring: Ainsley Clark 10 points, Kaleimys Nieves 9 points
Shoshone scoring: Melina Tellez 8 points
Grace 56, Murtaugh 50
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.