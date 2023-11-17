Advertise with Us
Buhl girls basketball starts season 2-0; Thursday’s Idaho prep basketball scores

The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks girls basketball team (0-2) welcomed in the Buhl Indians (2-0) Thursday Night.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks girls basketball team (0-2) welcomed in the Buhl Indians (2-0) Thursday Night.

The Riverhawks got off the gates quickly, going on a 7-0 opening run in the first quarter.

The Buhl Indians however, made a run in the second, to go up 28-18 at the half.

They would hold on for a 49-41 victory.

The Indians start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Buhl is back in action as they travel to take on Mountain Home, while Canyon Ridge hosts Vallivue on Friday.

Other girls basketball scores

Burley 64, Wood River 40

Burley scoring: Maddie Martin 15 pts, Ruby Taylor 12 pts

Wood River High scoring: Lorien Schulthies 10 points

Jerome 67, Filer 53

Filer scoring: Hazel Fischer 19 points, Kate Jaques 10 points

Gooding 47, Weiser 46

Gooding scoring: A. Schilder 9 points, I. Stockham 12 points, F. Millican 8 points, M. Mullins-Edwards 8 points

Weiser scoring: K. Lerew 21 points

Wendell 46, Shoshone 26

Wendell scoring: Ainsley Clark 10 points, Kaleimys Nieves 9 points

Shoshone scoring: Melina Tellez 8 points

Grace 56, Murtaugh 50

