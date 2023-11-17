Advertise with Us
The Camas County Mushers come up short in championship game

The Camas County Mushers and Kendrick Tigers competed Thursday night in the 1AD2 Milk Bowl Championship.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Camas County Mushers and Kendrick Tigers competed Thursday night in the 1AD2 Milk Bowl Championship.

The Tigers showed why they were reigning two-time champions.

The fourth-ranked 8-man team in the country was up 46-0 at the half.

They didn’t let up there, as they came away with a 68-0 win and claimed their third straight championship.

Tigers quarterback Ty Koepp was fantastic for his squad. He was 14-17 passing for 383 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three carries for 18 yards and two scores.

For the Mushers, there is nothing to be ashamed of.

This group of boys made the entire community proud, making the title game for the first time since 1981.

