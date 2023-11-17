Advertise with Us
Canyonside Christian School celebrates Thanksgiving in a new way

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Thanksgiving, Canyonside Christian school in Jerome, Idaho decided to celebrate the holiday a little different this year.

“I have an amazing team of teachers who came together and took my idea of doing a canned food drive and then making a sculpture out of the cans,” said the school’s administrator, Anny Firth.

The students created five different sculptures after collecting around 2,000 goods. The sculptures will stand for the whole day of November 16 and the next day, on November 17th, they will be distributed to those in need.

“After today we will actually distribute them to the 5 local churches here in Jerome and then they will distribute them to the needy families of our community,” said Firth.

One 9-year-old student also decided to go above and beyond for the canned food drive by using her own money to buy 25 more canned goods.

“I used $18 of my allowance to buy more canned goods. I hope that everybody will receive a thanksgiving meal in this community. There are a lot of people in this community that don’t have much, and I see it a lot. And nobody should feel that,” said 4th grader, Meredith Minor.

Canyonside will finish off their celebration with their 24th annual feast. According to Firth, the school brings together Thanksgiving meals for preschool and elementary kids at the school.

“We just gather together and give thanks for our community, for our lord and savior, for our parents and all the things we’ve been blessed with,” said Firth.

