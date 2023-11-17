Advertise with Us
CSI honor society holds mental health event

Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI held a line dancing event inside the Taylor Building Thursday evening, in honor of mental health. The “Play it Forward” event was hosted by the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.

A line dancing class was chosen because it involves the art and science of “playing it forward” and how it can help with student’s mental health. The physical aspect of “playing it forward” is to get students moving.

The honor society went through Jae’s Foundation, which sales fantastic boots and brings awareness to mental health. The members and attendees later put on their cowboy boots for a mental check-in and to learn a few dance moves.

“Everyone has something going on behind closed doors, we never know what someone is going through, we always have a battle that we’re all fighting for and sometimes that’s hard to talk about because there’s a stigma behind mental health and were trying to break that,” said the president of PTK, Lexington Staker.

PTK had a professional line dancer come in to teach the class at CSI from 3:45 until 5 p.m. They also provided a table of resources for students who need assistance with their mental health.

