CSI Volleyball falls 3-0 to No. 1 Florida Southwestern State in NJCAA Tournament

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team squared off with No. 1 Florida Southwestern State in the NJCAA tournament quarterfinals.

These two teams met back in August at the Ufirst Intermountain Invite, where the Golden Eagles were swept.

Unfortunately, it was the same story Thursday as Florida Southwestern won 3-0.

CSI now plays at 3 p.m. Mountain Time Friday against Salt Lake Community College who lost a five-set battle to Trinity Valley.

The winner of that match will play in the fifth-place match on Saturday.

(Note: Footage from Oct. 27 vs. Utah State University Eastern).

