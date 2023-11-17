Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI Volleyball falls 3-0 to No. 1 Florida Southwestern State in NJCAA Tournament

These two teams met back in August at the Ufirst Intermountain Invite, where the Golden Eagles were swept.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team squared off with No. 1 Florida Southwestern State in the NJCAA tournament quarterfinals.

These two teams met back in August at the Ufirst Intermountain Invite, where the Golden Eagles were swept.

Unfortunately, it was the same story Thursday as Florida Southwestern won 3-0.

CSI now plays at 3 p.m. Mountain Time Friday against Salt Lake Community College who lost a five-set battle to Trinity Valley.

The winner of that match will play in the fifth-place match on Saturday.

(Note: Footage from Oct. 27 vs. Utah State University Eastern).

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting outside Target
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening

Latest News

The soccer season may be wrapped up, but the 4A Great Basin Conference soccer teams have been...
4A Great Basin All-Conference soccer teams announced
Buhl Indians are 2-0 for the first time since the 2017 season
Buhl girls basketball starts season 2-0; Thursday’s Idaho prep basketball scores
It was the amazing coaching staff and community that made Willis choose Carroll as home.
Canyon Ridge’s Conner Willis commits to Carroll College
The Declo Hornets punched their ticket to the title game last Friday after dominating Melba...
Declo Hornets ‘can’t get caught in the moment’ in championship game
he Declo Hornets look to cap-off a prefect season, as the 11-0 Hornets take on the West Side...
Declo Football gearing up for state championship