It’s not all ‘turkey’: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger celebrates their 23rd year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For 23 years the South-Central Community Action Partnership has held 60 hours to fight hunger to help support families in need during the holiday season.

During the 60 hours, volunteers are outside for 60 hours collecting turkeys, canned goods and money donations at Rob Greene Buick GMC.

At noon on Thursday, the event started with a ribbon cutting commencing the 60 hours to fight hunger.

Idaho Central Credit Union made a special appearance donating a check of one thousand dollars.

“The families that receive these food boxes for the holidays it means the world to them, so there is nothing better than that, than the spirit of giving back,” Angela Wells, Community Development Manager for ICCU, explains about the importance of supporting this donation drive.

All these donations goes to families in need in the eight counties that make up Southern Idaho, making their holidays extra special.

“There’s nothing better than to know what you’re doing impacts people. I think the best part about it is you know it stays in the area you live in,” Wells said.

This event ends on Saturday at nine p.m.

They also have a drop off location at Smiths.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.