Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

It’s not all ‘turkey’: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger celebrates their 23rd year

By Mai Orue
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For 23 years the South-Central Community Action Partnership has held 60 hours to fight hunger to help support families in need during the holiday season.

During the 60 hours, volunteers are outside for 60 hours collecting turkeys, canned goods and money donations at Rob Greene Buick GMC.

At noon on Thursday, the event started with a ribbon cutting commencing the 60 hours to fight hunger.

Idaho Central Credit Union made a special appearance donating a check of one thousand dollars.

“The families that receive these food boxes for the holidays it means the world to them, so there is nothing better than that, than the spirit of giving back,” Angela Wells, Community Development Manager for ICCU, explains about the importance of supporting this donation drive.

All these donations goes to families in need in the eight counties that make up Southern Idaho, making their holidays extra special.

“There’s nothing better than to know what you’re doing impacts people. I think the best part about it is you know it stays in the area you live in,” Wells said.

This event ends on Saturday at nine p.m.

They also have a drop off location at Smiths.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: One shot following altercation at Target parking lot in Twin Falls
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Fatal accident
A Rupert man died after a two-vehicle accident on the Hansen bridge Wednesday evening
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge

Latest News

Canyonside Christian School celebrates Thanksgiving in a new way
Canyonside Christian School celebrates Thanksgiving in a new way
Rupert PD Raffle flyer
Rupert Police Department holds raffle for funds, how you can win
Thursday evening's online weather update {11/16/2023}
Sawtooth Botanical Garden in Ketchum is one of the best in the state.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sawtooth Botanical Garden