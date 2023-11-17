Rupert Police Department holds raffle for funds, how you can win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Rupert Police Department in collaboration with the Twin Falls Quick Response Unit are holding a raffle for a good cause.

The agencies are raffling away a twelve gauge bullpup shotgun with an American flag theme.

Events like these go a long way in helping support local first responders.

Not only in the larger communities but also in rural Southern Idaho.

“It’s an emergency fund for the police officers and also as much as we can to help the community we work in,” Britnie Patterson of Rupert PD said about the fundraiser and how it supports the community.

Beyond saving lives, the Rupert Police Department sponsors sports for local teams, helps families of the officers who have medical bills or gas.

If you would like a chance to win the shotgun and help support the Rupert Police Department, tickets are ten dollars each and the winner will be announced on December 16th.

