There are many ways to donate to 60 Hours to Fight Hunger

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is still time to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership’s 60 Hours to Fight Hunger.

In it’s 23rd year, the goal is to get 2,023 turkey’s donated this year.

Families in need will get a Thanksgiving Box which will include a turkey or ham, and canned food as well so everybody can have a Happy Thanksgiving.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, they had 400 turkey’s donated to them.

If you want to donate but can’t donate a turkey, there are other items you can donate as well.

“We’re accepting turkey’s, hams, any other type of meats, non-perishable food items, if people can’t make it into our location here at Rob Green on Blue Lakes, we’ll also be accepting on Saturday at Smith’s off of Addison, and they can drop off turkey’s there as well, we’re also accepting cash donations, checks, you can also go onto our website and donate there,” said Lorena Ramirez, a case worker at SCCAP.

They will be at Rob Green Buick GMC until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

