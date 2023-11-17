Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

There are many ways to donate to 60 Hours to Fight Hunger

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is still time to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership’s 60 Hours to Fight Hunger.

In it’s 23rd year, the goal is to get 2,023 turkey’s donated this year.

Families in need will get a Thanksgiving Box which will include a turkey or ham, and canned food as well so everybody can have a Happy Thanksgiving.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, they had 400 turkey’s donated to them.

If you want to donate but can’t donate a turkey, there are other items you can donate as well.

“We’re accepting turkey’s, hams, any other type of meats, non-perishable food items, if people can’t make it into our location here at Rob Green on Blue Lakes, we’ll also be accepting on Saturday at Smith’s off of Addison, and they can drop off turkey’s there as well, we’re also accepting cash donations, checks, you can also go onto our website and donate there,” said Lorena Ramirez, a case worker at SCCAP.

They will be at Rob Green Buick GMC until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

The South Central Public Health District says the best way to defrost a turkey is in the...
Health officials want to remind everyone about proper turkey defrosting practices
Furry Friday: Rocco
Furry Friday: Rocco
The Kendrick Tigers earned the 68-0 victory and claimed their third straight championship.
Camas shut out in 1A DII state championship
During the judicial review process a judge will determine if a new election will be held.
Jerome County election error part of judicial review process