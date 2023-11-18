Christmas City P.D. spreads Christmas cheer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Rupert P.D. has changed its name to Christmas City Police Department to celebrate the holidays and town.

The town has been dubbed Christmas City since 1987 by former Idaho Governor Andrus.

The police department has always been there and is always supporting the town and the activities and now they have decided it was time to take part in the celebration.

“We’ve never participated in the event and so shortly after I became chief, I wanted to change that, so we decided that maybe this was the best way to do it,” the Chief of Christmas City P.D. Jess Mcewen explains why they decided to change the name.

To put this name change into full effect the police department now has special Christmas City P.D. patches.

With a new name comes new duties and responsibilities to add.

“Our new duties of course are to spread Christmas cheer. When Santa is on the move in Rupert we watch and protect him.”

The Rupert P.D. will also be giving out stickers of their new badge to people in the town, so don’t hesitate to ask for one to celebrate Christmas with the Christmas City P.D.

