Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of Minidoka Memoria Health Care Foundation talks to KMVT about Caring and Sharing event on Friday, November 24th.

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 25th Annual Caring and Sharing Festival hosted by the Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation with the theme of “Toy’s, Trains, and Candy Canes” will get underway on Friday, November 24th at the Rupert Civic Gym.

The Gala Luncheon will be held from 11am till 2pm on the 24th and this is a chance to get a sneak preview of all the Christmas trees and other creations that will be available for purchase; the luncheon is free for interested buyers. Then from 3pm till 9pm the public is invited to come view all of the creations for free.

Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of the Health Care Foundation says this is a wonderful time to come and get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy what Christmas City USA has to offer. Watch the full interview for all of the details.

For information on the 25th Annual Caring and Sharing event, click here.

For questions about the event, contact Tammy Hanks at 208-434-8275, or email thanks@minidokamemorial.com

