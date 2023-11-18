Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation talks to KMVT about Caring and Sharing event on Friday, November 24th.

Minidoka Memorial Heath Care Foundation's Executive Director Tammy Hanks sat down with us to talk about the 25th Annual Caring and Sharing Festival in Rupert
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 25th Annual Caring and Sharing Festival hosted by the Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation with the theme of “Toy’s, Trains, and Candy Canes” will get underway on Friday, November 24th at the Rupert Civic Gym.

The Gala Luncheon will be held from 11am till 2pm on the 24th and this is a chance to get a sneak preview of all the Christmas trees and other creations that will be available for purchase; the luncheon is free for interested buyers. Then from 3pm till 9pm the public is invited to come view all of the creations for free.

Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of the Health Care Foundation says this is a wonderful time to come and get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy what Christmas City USA has to offer. Watch the full interview for all of the details.

For information on the 25th Annual Caring and Sharing event, click here.

For questions about the event, contact Tammy Hanks at 208-434-8275, or email thanks@minidokamemorial.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {11/17/2023}
Chirstmas City P.D.
Christmas City P.D. spreads Christmas cheer
There are many ways to donate to 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
There are many ways to donate to 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
The South Central Public Health District says the best way to defrost a turkey is in the...
Health officials want to remind everyone about proper turkey defrosting practices