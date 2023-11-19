International Students at CSI share their experiences on International Student’s Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho houses people from 23 different countries speaking 20 different languages.

These international students have the international student office where students can get information on classes to take, visa counseling, airport pickup and other services that aid them during their studies in the U.S.

“It’s documents we have to verify that are true and correct. Then there’s the financial part, we Have to make sure the international students are coming here, they have the funds to succeed while they are going to school here,” International Student Coordinator, Calvin Armstead, explains how the office helps with sorting out documents and finances.

These students also get to know other students like themselves, which helps them not to feel alone.

“We had international meetings which helped us a lot because we saw people that are also international students,” international student, Sophia Dzreyan, says about how the college helps them connect with other international students.

As to adjusting to the us the international students are placed with American students to help them flawlessly integrate themselves into American life.

“We decided it would best fit in the dorms that way they can be with American students of their own age and help them adjust to American life,” Armstead adds this about CSI’s philosophy with making the students adjustment easier.

