Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball

Latest News

file
Local Police Department talks to KMVT about signs of abusive relationship online
FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96