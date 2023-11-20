Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI Volleyball wraps up season with 7th place finish at nationals

Sophomore outside hitter Val Sarti-Cipriani named to NJCAA All-Tournament Team.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball season wrapped up this weekend in Hutchinson, Kansas at the NJCAA National Tournament where the Golden Eagles took home seventh place.

The Golden Eagles took on the Odessa College Wranglers in the 8-9 matchup and the two teams traded sets before CSI finished them off in the fifth set 16-14.

In the next round CSI took on top-seeded Northwest Florida State College and fell 3-0 to the eventual national champions. From there the Golden Eagles took on conference foe Salt Lake Community College and fell to the Bruins for the fourth time this season, 3-1, after winning the first set.

This loss sent CSI into the seventh-place match where they took on a 33-5 Weatherford College squad and defeated them soundly in four sets to take home a national seventh place finish.

Sophomore outside hitter Val Sarti-Cipriani was selected to the NJCAA All-Tournament Team for her play that included 40 kills over the four matches.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball

Latest News

Gavin Rasmussen hauls in the touchdown pass off a trick play in the 2A Milk Bowl.
FINALS: Play of the Week
Idaho dominated in-state rival Idaho State 63-21 in the final game of the regular season.
Idaho Vandals finish best regular season since returning to FCS
CSI men and women's basketball had road trips this past weekend.
Golden Eagles basketball teams return from road trips
Jerome was excellent from behind the three-point line against Kimberly.
Jerome and Kimberly girls basketball pick up wins; Saturday girls basketball scores