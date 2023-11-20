CSI Volleyball wraps up season with 7th place finish at nationals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball season wrapped up this weekend in Hutchinson, Kansas at the NJCAA National Tournament where the Golden Eagles took home seventh place.

The Golden Eagles took on the Odessa College Wranglers in the 8-9 matchup and the two teams traded sets before CSI finished them off in the fifth set 16-14.

In the next round CSI took on top-seeded Northwest Florida State College and fell 3-0 to the eventual national champions. From there the Golden Eagles took on conference foe Salt Lake Community College and fell to the Bruins for the fourth time this season, 3-1, after winning the first set.

This loss sent CSI into the seventh-place match where they took on a 33-5 Weatherford College squad and defeated them soundly in four sets to take home a national seventh place finish.

Sophomore outside hitter Val Sarti-Cipriani was selected to the NJCAA All-Tournament Team for her play that included 40 kills over the four matches.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.