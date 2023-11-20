Advertise with Us
Everybody Eats Learning Kitchen holding Thanksgiving feast on Sunday

Everybody Eats Thanksgiving Feast
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Sunday, November 26 Everybody Eats Learning Kitchen is holding a Thanksgiving feast, and the community is invited to attend.

The non-profit that was founded in 2019 has done this event for a few years now and is working in partnership with St. Luke’s Executive Chef Mark Owsley and Chobani staff to help put on this event.

The event will also feature live music from Boise musicians Ashley Rose and Esteban Estansio.

For more information on the event click the play button above.

