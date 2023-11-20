Advertise with Us
FINALS: Play of the Week

Presented by Blue Lakes Auto Repair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The football season concluded this weekend and unfortunately our three area teams all came out empty-handed, but there is still one play that gets the honor of being the final play of the week of the 2023 season.

This week’s play comes from the 2A Milk Bowl where Declo took on the West Side Pirates.

Declo is down 14-0 at this point snap goes back to Will Garrard who hands it off to Bode Brackenbury who reverses the handoff to Hayden Thaxton who heaves a touchdown pass toward the endzone where it is hauled in by Gavin Rasmussen for the touchdown.

This was on a fourth down play late in the second quarter, what a call by head coach Josh Stewart, but unfortunately for Declo their undefeated season would come to an end at the hands of the Pirates who got their revenge over the Hornets with a 41-13 win for their first state championship.

Nonetheless what a play by the Declo players and what a great season they had as well.

