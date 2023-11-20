Advertise with Us
Fish and Game is reminding residents to help keep wildlife from becoming entangled in household items

Idaho Fish and Game has seen a rash of elk entanglements over the last week.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding residents that wildlife can easily become entangled in items found around the house.

Over the last few weeks, Fish and Game has received four reports of elk in the Wood River Valley becoming entangled in items in residents’ yards, especially garden equipment.

Regional wildlife biologist Eric Van Beek told KMVT that items such as Christmas lights, bird feeders, and tomato cages are common items deer, elk, and moose can become entangled in.

He said if the animal’s movement or feeding is not impeded by the entanglement they will not intervene as it’s always risky working with wildlife.

“Especially, we’re typically working in neighborhoods, those animals could run into a window well, could run into the street, so there’s always that risk,” said Van Beek. “But typically, we’re also working with pretty potent drugs, there’s always a risk with those, especially working around people’s yards, other animals involved, we typically don’t like to take those risks unless it’s needed.”

Van Beek added visual cues, such as two-by-fours, on window wells to help so deer and elk could see them and not fall in and end up in your basement.

