Golden Eagles basketball teams return from road trips

Women were in Arizona; men in Odessa, Texas
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action this past weekend as both teams hit the road.

The men finished a 2-1 road trip to Odessa, Texas where they lost by two to hosts Odessa College before defeating Midland College and the New Mexico Military Institute to close out the weekend.

The women’s team traveled to the Valley of the Sun in Arizona where they took on the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes and won by 20 before dropping their first game of the season to Mesa Community College 63-60.

The basketball teams are hosting yet another tournament, this time a two-day instead of three over Thanksgiving weekend.

