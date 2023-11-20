Idaho State Department of Education releases new podcast series

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Education is branching out in order to reach more parents and those involved in education.

They recently released the first five podcasts in a new series called the Super in Ten. Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield hosts the podcast and has a variety of guests.

The ten minute episodes give listeners a deeper understanding of topics in way that allows for easy access and listening.

The superintendent felt this was a great way to share stories from around the state that every can enjoy and learn more about.

“We think there’s a lot of incredible stories to be told around the state and that there’s information to be shared in platforms that people like to consume their information and as we talked about another tool that we have we said we’re going to put a podcast out there,” said Superintendent Critchfield.

The first five episodes explore topics like the a two part episode on fentanyl crisis in our state with the head of the Idaho State Police.

Marsing school district superintendent on how they involve the community with the district and members of the state department of education.

It’s a way to highlight the positives in public schools.

Superintendent Critchfield says, “There can be a feeling and a perception that public schools got challenges and we’re not getting the job done and yet I go into individual schools and I see these incredible things and this is a way for us to show that off and talk about the successes were having and the ways that communities are supporting public schools and just how to partner with parents and good tips and information.”

Superintendent Critchfield says they plan to release more and she’s open to ideas for future episode topics.

The super in ten can be found on apple and google podcast platforms as well as Spotify and the State Department of Education’s website and YouTube channels.

