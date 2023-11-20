Advertise with Us
Idaho Vandals finish best regular season since returning to FCS

Vandals awarded fourth seed nationally; will host second round playoff matchup December 2.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho Vandals finished off their best season since moving back to the FCS and have established themselves as a national power after an 8-3 regular season and a second-place finish in the Big Sky Conference.

As such the Vandals were awarded the fourth overall seed nationally for the FCS playoffs and will host a second-round playoff game at the Kibbie Dome on December 2 against the winner of Nicholls State and Southern Illinois in their first home playoff game since moving back to the FCS.

