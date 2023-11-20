Advertise with Us
Judge denies cameras in courtroom for Kohberger murder trial

Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger trial.
Judge John C. Judge listening to testimony regarding Kohberger trial.(CNN Pool | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, 28, made the ruling to ban cameras in the courtroom.

In the new order of the State of Idaho versus Bryan Kohberger released on Monday, Judge John C. Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, outlined his new rules regarding cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

In the court order that was filed at 5pm on Friday, Judge said that he is granting Kohberger’s motion to remove cameras operated by the media, which includes both video and still photography, but he will offer a livestream of the trial on Judge’s YouTube channel.

Judge wrote in the order that “the Court has not confidence that directives to stop photographing or videoing during such testimony would be adhered to,” and that the courts ability to ensure a safe environment “is being eclipsed by the burden to monitor the media and the public who may be recording, videoing, or photographing the proceedings.”

He also stated that while he is “not accusing all journalists and media outlets of violating the Court’s order... A Court operated video system will give the Court greater control over what is being videoed.”

Judge echoed the same sentiments as 7th District Judge Steven Boyce, who presided over the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial, in recognizing that this is a high-profile case that has already garnered nationwide attention, and the court has the need to minimize possible pre-trial prejudice.

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges and a burglary charge in the deaths of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. No trial date has been set, as the former doctoral student of Washington State University waived his right to a speedy trial. If convicted, the prosecution in this case intends to seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

