Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Local Police Department talks to KMVT about signs of abusive relationship online

Those in online relationships can often suffer from the same control and abuse as in person. Online the signs can be very similar to in person such as controlling behavior and always checking in.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Knowing the signs of abuse in relationships isn’t always easy but knowing the signs of online abuse could be even harder.

Those in online relationships can often suffer from the same control and abuse as in person. Online the signs can be very similar to in person such as controlling behavior and always checking in.

Investigator Travis Freeman with the Rupert Police Department says just like in person relationships the signs often come up early in the relationship. Freeman works with many online victims of various crimes along with Electric Storage Detection K9 Newton.

“A lot of those signs will manifest themselves early on again the same sort of thing. Constantly messaging over and over and over again. Getting upset if they don’t reply right away and wanting to know where they’re at and what they’re doing,” says Freeman.

In you are in a domestic violence or abusive situation or relationship contact your local law enforcement agency for help and resources.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Avalos discusses the change made at Offensive Coordinator on Saturday
Boise State fires football head coach Andy Avalos
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball

Latest News

CSI
International Students at CSI share their experiences on International Student’s Day
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Weekend Forecast 11-18
Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation to host 25th Annual Caring and Sharing event Friday,...
Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation talks to KMVT about Caring and Sharing event on Friday, November 24th.
Friday evening's online weather update {11/17/2023}