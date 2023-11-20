Local Police Department talks to KMVT about signs of abusive relationship online

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Knowing the signs of abuse in relationships isn’t always easy but knowing the signs of online abuse could be even harder.

Those in online relationships can often suffer from the same control and abuse as in person. Online the signs can be very similar to in person such as controlling behavior and always checking in.

Investigator Travis Freeman with the Rupert Police Department says just like in person relationships the signs often come up early in the relationship. Freeman works with many online victims of various crimes along with Electric Storage Detection K9 Newton.

“A lot of those signs will manifest themselves early on again the same sort of thing. Constantly messaging over and over and over again. Getting upset if they don’t reply right away and wanting to know where they’re at and what they’re doing,” says Freeman.

In you are in a domestic violence or abusive situation or relationship contact your local law enforcement agency for help and resources.

