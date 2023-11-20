Advertise with Us
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning

By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on November 20, 2023, at 4:05 A.M., on westbound State Highway 50 at mile post 0.03 in Twin Falls County.

According to ISP’s report, A 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by a 53-year-old female from Hansen, was driving westbound on State Highway 50 when she collided with a pedestrian walking eastbound in the lane of travel. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old male from Burley, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

All lanes were blocked for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

