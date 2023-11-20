Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Soldier Mountain has made some upgrades ahead of opening day

Soldier Mountain has been operating since 1947, and since 2020 Paul Alden and his team have been running the show.
Soldier Mountain is excited to open for the season.
Soldier Mountain is excited to open for the season.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain has made some upgrades over the past few years.

Soldier Mountain has been operating since 1947, and since 2020 Paul Alden and his team have been running the show.

“It’s been under new ownership since then, we’ve spent a great deal of that time, rehabbing, redoing, improving, and have really modernized the mountain,” said Alden, the mountain manager.

Perhaps one of their biggest improvements, the work they have done to repair snow making.

“We had resurrected the base area two years ago, 10 of those, and this summer we resurrected 10 more, going up to the top of lift one, along our North Ridge trail,” said Alden.

They have also updated their ticketing system to be RFID cards, to make it easier to not only buy tickets but also get on the lifts, and they have joined the Indy Pass program this year as well, which gives pass holders two free days plus a discounted third day at more than 100 mountains across the world.

“And they’ve grown by another 40 or 50 mountains this year,” said Alden.

Soldier Mountain is sure to have something for everyone on the slopes, from skiing, snowboarding, their snow sports school and their tubing hill, and perhaps one of their biggest attractions, the cat skiing.

“It’s just one of the brightest stars on the mountains, we set a record last year, but then again snow conditions helps, we ran 41 trips back there last year,” said Alden.

They are just waiting for the weather to cooperate so they can begin their operations.

Once it does, they will be open Thursday through Sundays, and whether you are a beginner or more advanced, there is something for everyone at Soldier Mountain.

“We want families to come here and learn to ski, and prepare them to go and travel to the bigger areas out there, on the other hand, we’ve got several thousand acres of some of the best skiing terrain in the industry, and is there a need to go anywhere else, no, are we preparing people to go elsewhere, yes we are,” said Alden.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Twin Falls man injured in semi-truck accident

Latest News

file
Local Police Department talks to KMVT about signs of abusive relationship online
CSI
International Students at CSI share their experiences on International Student’s Day
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Weekend Forecast 11-18
Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation to host 25th Annual Caring and Sharing event Friday,...
Tammy Hanks, Executive Director of Minidoka Memorial Health Care Foundation talks to KMVT about Caring and Sharing event on Friday, November 24th.
Friday evening's online weather update {11/17/2023}