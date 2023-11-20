Soldier Mountain has made some upgrades ahead of opening day

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain has made some upgrades over the past few years.

Soldier Mountain has been operating since 1947, and since 2020 Paul Alden and his team have been running the show.

“It’s been under new ownership since then, we’ve spent a great deal of that time, rehabbing, redoing, improving, and have really modernized the mountain,” said Alden, the mountain manager.

Perhaps one of their biggest improvements, the work they have done to repair snow making.

“We had resurrected the base area two years ago, 10 of those, and this summer we resurrected 10 more, going up to the top of lift one, along our North Ridge trail,” said Alden.

They have also updated their ticketing system to be RFID cards, to make it easier to not only buy tickets but also get on the lifts, and they have joined the Indy Pass program this year as well, which gives pass holders two free days plus a discounted third day at more than 100 mountains across the world.

“And they’ve grown by another 40 or 50 mountains this year,” said Alden.

Soldier Mountain is sure to have something for everyone on the slopes, from skiing, snowboarding, their snow sports school and their tubing hill, and perhaps one of their biggest attractions, the cat skiing.

“It’s just one of the brightest stars on the mountains, we set a record last year, but then again snow conditions helps, we ran 41 trips back there last year,” said Alden.

They are just waiting for the weather to cooperate so they can begin their operations.

Once it does, they will be open Thursday through Sundays, and whether you are a beginner or more advanced, there is something for everyone at Soldier Mountain.

“We want families to come here and learn to ski, and prepare them to go and travel to the bigger areas out there, on the other hand, we’ve got several thousand acres of some of the best skiing terrain in the industry, and is there a need to go anywhere else, no, are we preparing people to go elsewhere, yes we are,” said Alden.

