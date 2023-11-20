Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Human torso found on New York beach

A human torso was found on a beach in New York.
A human torso was found on a beach in New York.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New York City Police found a human torso at a beach on Friday.

Investigators say they responded to a 911 call about a body part found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough.

Officers found the human torso with attached legs lying on the sand.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Twin Falls man injured in semi-truck accident

Latest News

Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital as babies evacuated to Egypt
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
OpenAI’s new CEO says he’s launching investigation into Sam Altman’s firing