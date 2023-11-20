Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Public Library unveils new mural

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library has been working on creating a mural for a wall inside the teens section of the library. The mural has been in the works for the past few weeks and is finally finished.

The public library held weekly events where they invited teens and a few middle school classes at St. Eds to all work on the mural. The project idea for the mural launched at the end of the summer and after a hiatus, the library picked back up on finishing the art piece.

Each teen received a hexagon shaped canvas where they got to draw and decorate it any way they wanted. Each hexagon was then placed together and displayed on the wall for everyone to see.

“One thing that I’ve been wanting to do for a while is create a mural for the teen room, I’m not super artistic at all and I would love the teens to have some input and ownership of that room so what I decided to do was have them create the mural,” said the library’s Youth Services Supervisor, Erica Littlefield.

The mural is considered a community art piece. You can see it for yourself and the list of young artists who collaborated on the mural whenever you visit the youth services center on the lower level of the library.

