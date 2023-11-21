1AD1 Snake River All-Conference football teams announced; Monday Idaho prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the football season may be over, the 1AD1 Snake River Conference announced their all-conference football teams over the weekend.

The Oakley Hornets headline the list as senior Bry Severe was named conference MVP and Brennan Jones was named Coach of the Year.

The Hornets claimed their third straight conference title, while making their fourth straight 1AD1 Milk Bowl Championship.

Junior Josh Hardy from Valley was named Offensive Player of the Year. He helped the Vikings to the playoffs, where they beat Potlatch in the first round 30-16

Murtaugh senior Oscar Aburto was named Defensive Player of the Year. The Red Devils finished the year 7-3 while coming in second place in the conference. They took on Lighthouse Christian in the first round of the playoffs, where they came away with a 62-26 victory.

Full team selections are below.

Offense First Team: QB Justice Schrader - SR (Lighthouse Christian), RB Jr. Benites – SR (Murtaugh), RB Kai Ward - (JR Raft River), WR Jack DeJong – SR (Lighthouse Christian), WR Isaac Cranney - SR (Oakley), WR Pedro Robles – JR (Valley), OL Dallin Hardy – JR (Oakley), OL Daniel Juarez – SR (Valley) OL Hudson Giles - SR (Murtaugh), K Kai Ward – JR (Raft River).

Offense Second Team: QB Kyler Robinson - SR (Oakley), RB Eli Merrick - SR (Murtaugh), RB Aaron Damian - SR (Valley), WR Case Van Leeuwen - SR (Lighthouse Christian), WR Aaron Deleon - JR (Glenns Ferry), WR Cooper Beck - SR (Oakley), OL Luke Aquistapace - JR (Carey), OL Noah Harker-Reid SR, (Lighthouse Christian), OL Teague Gunnell - SR (Murtaugh), K Eddie Gamino - JR (Carey).

Defense First Team: DL Nik Versis - SR (Carey), DL Daniel Juarez - SR (Valley), DL Dallin Hardy - JR (Oakley), LB Owen Parke - SR (Carey), LB Jack DeJong - SR (Lighthouse Christian), LB Kooper Beck - SR (Oakley), DB Preston Wood - JR (Carey), DB Jr. Benites - SR (Murtaugh), DB Isaac Cranney - SR (Oakley), P Hagen Hennefer - SR (Carey).

Defense Second Team: DL Jonathan Zamudio – JR (Valley), DL Talon Taylor - SR (Raft River), DL Ben Ford – SR (Lighthouse Christian), LB Josiah Valencia - JR (Glenns Ferry), LB Case Van Leeuwen - SR (Lighthouse Christian), LB Kai Ward - JR (Raft River), DB Andrew Lukes - JR (Valley), DB Justice Schrader - SR (Lighthouse Christian), DB Jesus Ortiz - SR (Glenns Ferry), P Eli Merrick - SR (Murtaugh).

Offense Honorable Mention: QB Landon Stuart - JR, (Glenns Ferry), RB Josiah Valencia – JR (Glenns Ferry), RB Johnny Millenkamp – SO (Lighthouse Christian), WR Taigen Roseborough - JR (Valley), WR Tanner Tracy - SR (Raft River), WR Collin Vanderham - SR (Lighthouse Christian), OL Owen Parke - SR (Carey), OL Colton Stokesberry - SR (Lighthouse Christian), OL Junior Sanchez - JR (Glenns Ferry).

Defense Honorable mention: DL Jack Baker - SR (Raft River), DL Eddie Gamino - JR (Carey), DL Will Nebeker - JR (Murtaugh), LB Sway Stanger - SR (Murtaugh), LB Thomas Vargas - SO (Valley), LB Hudson Giles - SR (Murtaugh), DB Pedro Robles – JR (Valley), DB Black Tracy - JR (Raft River), DB Soyer Young - JR (Murtaugh).

Women’s basketball scores

Murtaugh 56, Wendell 41

Murtaugh: Bryleigh Widmier 13 points

Wendell: Aurda Bunn 15

