60 Hours to Fight Hunger final tally

Turkey drive brought in 1,133 turkeys; set to distribute this week.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) completed the collection portion of their 60 Hours to Fight Hunger turkey drive event.

The partnership was collecting the turkeys and other holiday items this past weekend. The donation drive may be over but the focus this week shifts to the distribution process that began Monday afternoon.

SCCAP set a goal for the number of turkeys donated and while they didn’t quite reach it, the event was still a great way to help out those in the community.

“It’s important to help those that don’t have the money to buy a turkey themselves. Our goal was 2,023 and we brought in 1,133 this year of actual birds, and hams, and people bring in a few other little things we count as a turkey, because not everyone likes turkey,” said Michelle Picklesimer, CFO of SCCAP.

In order to claim a turkey or other large food item you must have registered in advance and received a voucher to exchange for the food.

