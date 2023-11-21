Advertise with Us
Boise State wins big over Utah State following head coach dismissal

By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos picked up a huge win this past weekend against the Utah State Aggies in their first game following former head coach Andy Avalos’ dismissal from the team.

After trailing by seven in the first quarter, the Broncos exploded for 31 second quarter points on their way to a 45-10 victory over the Aggies.

The running back duo of George Holani and Ashton Jeantry were fantastic in the game. They combined for 27 attempts rushing for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

The entire Bronco team rushed for 352 yards compared to only passing for 93.

The big talk going into the game was how interim head coach Spencer Danielson would have his team ready to play on Saturday.

“There was no hesitation even when we talked throughout the week, even with everything happening from Sunday on, they didn’t blink, they said coach we got your back let’s go finish this thing the right way,” Danielson said. “They led every single day with a chance to have an excuse and they never were to find one.”

The win clinched bowl game eligibility for the 26th straight year and keeps them in the hunt for the Mountain West title game.

If both Boise State beats Air Force and UNLV beats San Jose State this week, the Broncos and Rebels will compete for the title.

If the Broncos and San Jose State win, a computer ranking would decide a three-way tiebreaker.

