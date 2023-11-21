Cases of Monkey Pox detected in Canyon and Ada counties according to health officials

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A small outbreak of Monkeypox, otherwise known as Mpox has been reported for the first time in Canyon County, according to the Southwest District Health, as well as a small outbreak in Ada County.

The case in Canyon County was detected earlier this month and is the first case in the Southwest District Health area.

According to the public health district, mpox cases can be mild to severe, and most who get the virus can recover on their own. Medications are also available for those who have a more severe case or have other conditions that increase their risk.

There are no known cases of mpox in the south-central district yet, and public health officials recommend vaccinations for people who have been exposed or might be exposed to mpox.

