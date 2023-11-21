Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Declo football head coach proud of senior leadership in 2023

The Declo Hornets squared off with the West Side Pirates Friday Night in the D2 Milk Bowl.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo Hornets squared off with the West Side Pirates Friday Night in the D2 Milk Bowl.

They were trailing a touchdown at the half, but the Hornets fell 41-13 to the Pirates.

Despite the loss, Declo has no reason to keep their heads down.

This was their first 11-win season since 2018, where they went 12-0 that year, capturing the title.

KMVT caught up with head coach Joshua Stewart post-game saying how proud he was of his seniors and one of his favorite moments coaching.

“Our seniors were great this year and provided great leadership, so hopefully our juniors learn from that and can provide that leadership for us next year,” Stewart said. “Declo’s an amazing community, we had a pep rally Friday, and it is one of the most amazing things I’ve been a part of, so yeah, we have great support.”

The Hornets await another great season starting next August.

Off-season conditioning and workouts are set to begin soon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Twin Falls man injured in semi-truck accident

Latest News

After trailing by seven in the first quarter, the Broncos exploded for 31 second-quarter points...
Boise State wins big over Utah State following head coach dismissal
The Golden Eagles finished off a 27-10 season with a seventh place finish at the NJCAA National...
CSI Volleyball wraps up season with 7th place finish at nationals
Gavin Rasmussen hauls in the touchdown pass off a trick play in the 2A Milk Bowl.
FINALS: Play of the Week
Idaho dominated in-state rival Idaho State 63-21 in the final game of the regular season.
Idaho Vandals finish best regular season since returning to FCS