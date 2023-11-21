Declo football head coach proud of senior leadership in 2023

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo Hornets squared off with the West Side Pirates Friday Night in the D2 Milk Bowl.

They were trailing a touchdown at the half, but the Hornets fell 41-13 to the Pirates.

Despite the loss, Declo has no reason to keep their heads down.

This was their first 11-win season since 2018, where they went 12-0 that year, capturing the title.

KMVT caught up with head coach Joshua Stewart post-game saying how proud he was of his seniors and one of his favorite moments coaching.

“Our seniors were great this year and provided great leadership, so hopefully our juniors learn from that and can provide that leadership for us next year,” Stewart said. “Declo’s an amazing community, we had a pep rally Friday, and it is one of the most amazing things I’ve been a part of, so yeah, we have great support.”

The Hornets await another great season starting next August.

Off-season conditioning and workouts are set to begin soon.

