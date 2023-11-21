Gas leak near Filer Avenue closes nearby streets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A section of Filer Avenue in Twin Falls is closed at this time to due a main gas leak.

According to officers who responded to the scene, construction crews were digging and hit a gas mainline near the intersection of Filer Avenue and Van Buren.

Twin Falls Police have closed off Filer Avenue between Harrison and Van Buren.

They have not ordered evacuations at this time but residents of the area are encouraged to call Intermountain Gas to see if they are affected.

Crews arrived just after 11:30 this morning to begin work on the leak.

“They informed us that one of the technicians had identified a gas line leak, it was coming from a supply line as opposed to a connector line so it’s a little more significant and it’s going to require Intermountain Gas to do some digging underneath the roadway here on filer avenue,” Twin Falls PIO Josh Palmer said.

“From the city standpoint, we closed Filer Avenue from Van Buren to about Harrison Street to allow them to safely excavate that line and make repairs.”

The road is scheduled to be closed until the middle of the evening, but that section of Filer Avenue could open sooner or later than that depending on the speed of the repairs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.