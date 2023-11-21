Idaho Public Utilities Commission to host another meeting on proposed rate increase

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will be holding public hearings in Twin Falls and Boise for a proposal to change rates to power customers.

If passed, Idaho Power would be able to increase their revenue annually by 54 point 7 million dollars, which could mean high power bills for residents, but exactly how much has not yet been determined.

The utility company that serves much of southern Idaho applied in June to raise its overall base rates by 8.61%, for an annual revenue increase of $111 million. For residential customers, that would mean a 10.8% rate hike, or an average monthly increase of $11.61.

But Idaho Power and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission have been in talks with other stakeholders to reach a settlement that would slash those numbers by more than half.

According to the Idaho Statesman, If the proposed settlement is approved, the average residential customer using 950 kilowatt hours per month would see their monthly bill increase by about $4.44, to $111.69 a month.

Idaho Power will host a hearing in Twin Falls that is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, at the American Legion Post 7 Building at 447 Seastrom St., for customers and other members of the public to share their thoughts.

In-person attendance at the hearing must submit testimony, but written comments on the proposal are accepted until Nov. 28.

The hearing in Boise is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the commission’s office at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A.

