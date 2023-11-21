Advertise with Us
Miss Rodeo Idaho 2023 heading to Las Vegas for competition

Miss Rodeo Idaho heading to Las Vegas to compete
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lydia Rose Miller of Filer is heading to Las Vegas for the next competition, the Miss Rodeo America Pageant.

Miller joined us on KMVT Rise and Shine to tell us about how she has been preparing and what she will be competing in during the December 3 through 10.

Click the link above to watch the full interview.

