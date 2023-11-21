Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Murder charges filed against Twin Falls teenagers

Freddy Rodriguez was killed outside his Twin Falls home
Mi'Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls, are in the Ada County Jail after a...
Mi'Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls, are in the Ada County Jail after a violent crime spree.(Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two teens are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Twin Falls resident, Freddy Rodriguez.

Today a criminal complaint was filed against Mi’Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls.

They’re accused of killing Rodriguez outside of his home on Capri Drive in the early morning hours of November 16.

The 32-year-old was married and a father of three.

Taylor and Thomson are currently in the Ada County Jail, as they were arrested by the Boise Police Department during the early morning hours of November 17.

In the Rodriguez case, Taylor is charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of burglary, six counts of grand theft, two counts of grand theft by possession of stolen property and attempted grand theft.

Thomson has been charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of burglary, five counts of grand theft, grand theft by possession of stolen property, and attempted grand theft.

Both suspects were arraigned on Ada County charges early Monday afternoon in Boise.

Taylor faces grand theft and resisting arrest and is due back in Ada County court for a preliminary hearing on November 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between the two counties, he faces 16 charges. Thomson is charged with grand theft and fleeing an officer and has a preliminary hearing, also in Boise for November 30 at 8:30 a.m. He faces 13 total charges.

Both of the homicide cases are sealed at this time.

Taylor is also a suspect in another case.

He allegedly shot Daniel Whitney last Wednesday evening following a fight in the parking lot outside of Target.

In this case Taylor faces aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to court records, Whitney’s son informed his father that his friend was in trouble and might need help.

When Whitney arrived, he observed a fight already in progress. He then confronted Taylor and they engaged in a physical confrontation.

Documents show Whitney was shot in the back with a 45-caliber bullet striking his hip. A witness told police that Taylor shot Whitney from approximately 10 feet away.

It’s unclear at this time what happened between this shooting and the one on Capri Drive.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning

Latest News

Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
The South Central Community Action Partnership brought in over 1,100 turkeys in this year's 60...
60 Hours to Fight Hunger final tally
The 2023 Beet Conference is set to take place in about two weeks and farmers are encouraged to...
Register today for the 2023 University of Idaho Snake River Beet Conference
Monday evening's online weather update {11/20/2023}