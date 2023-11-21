Murder charges filed against Twin Falls teenagers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two teens are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Twin Falls resident, Freddy Rodriguez.

Today a criminal complaint was filed against Mi’Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls.

They’re accused of killing Rodriguez outside of his home on Capri Drive in the early morning hours of November 16.

The 32-year-old was married and a father of three.

Taylor and Thomson are currently in the Ada County Jail, as they were arrested by the Boise Police Department during the early morning hours of November 17.

In the Rodriguez case, Taylor is charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of burglary, six counts of grand theft, two counts of grand theft by possession of stolen property and attempted grand theft.

Thomson has been charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of burglary, five counts of grand theft, grand theft by possession of stolen property, and attempted grand theft.

Both suspects were arraigned on Ada County charges early Monday afternoon in Boise.

Taylor faces grand theft and resisting arrest and is due back in Ada County court for a preliminary hearing on November 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between the two counties, he faces 16 charges. Thomson is charged with grand theft and fleeing an officer and has a preliminary hearing, also in Boise for November 30 at 8:30 a.m. He faces 13 total charges.

Both of the homicide cases are sealed at this time.

Taylor is also a suspect in another case.

He allegedly shot Daniel Whitney last Wednesday evening following a fight in the parking lot outside of Target.

In this case Taylor faces aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to court records, Whitney’s son informed his father that his friend was in trouble and might need help.

When Whitney arrived, he observed a fight already in progress. He then confronted Taylor and they engaged in a physical confrontation.

Documents show Whitney was shot in the back with a 45-caliber bullet striking his hip. A witness told police that Taylor shot Whitney from approximately 10 feet away.

It’s unclear at this time what happened between this shooting and the one on Capri Drive.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

