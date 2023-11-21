Advertise with Us
Register today for the 2023 University of Idaho Snake River Beet Conference

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, December 6, hundreds of sugar beet farmers, vendors and trade shows will descend on the Burley Inn and Convention Center for the annual University of Idaho sugar beet conference.

The University of Idaho is holding its annual sugar beet conference in Burley in a little over two weeks and local farmers interested in attending must register to claim their spot.

The conference covers a plethora of topics relevant to sugar beet farming and will include guest speakers from North Dakota State university, the University of Nebraska and of course the University of Idaho.

An Idaho professor spoke about the purpose of a conference like this.

The objective is just to let the sugar beet growers know, and those in the sugar beet industry to know what the current issues or challenges facing the sugar beet industry are, and then what are the current research that is being done to address those issues,” Albert Adjesiwor, an Assistant Professor and Weed Management Specialist at U of I said.

The online registration period for this year’s sugar beet conference closes on Friday so those looking to attend are encouraged to RSVP sooner, rather than later.

“You can go to uidaho.edu/sugarbeetconference and you can register there. If you can’t register online, that would be our preference if you could get online and do that. It’s thirty dollars to register online if you cannot register online and come to the door you can register in Burley, but it will be more expensive,” Adjesiwor said.

If you or someone you know would be interested in attending the University of Idaho Snake River sugar beet conference, follow this link to register: https://marketplace.uidaho.edu/C20272_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=67&SINGLESTORE=true&utm_campaign=ext-events&utm_medium=varied&utm_source=flyer.

