Sterling, Gai Sue Taylor

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gai Sue Taylor Sterling, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully passed away on November 16, 2023, in Burley, Idaho, at the age of 80, surrounded by the love of her family.

Mom’s life began on January 30, 1943, in Marysville, California, where her parents, Hal and Margaret Taylor, were living while her father was a lineman for PG&E. Shortly after her birth, the family returned to Burley, Idaho, where her dad joined his family’s sheep ranching operation and where the family grew by two boys, Mom’s little brothers, Ben and Dave. Mom spent her childhood in Burley, but, as the daughter of a sheep rancher, also got to spend her summers in Lava Hot Springs and Thayne, Wyoming, to be near the sheep’s summer grazing range in the mountains straddling the Idaho-Wyoming border. Mom often shared memories of the crazy times in her teen years spent in Thayne running around with the summer friends she made and with whom she remained in contact for her entire life. After graduating from Burley High School, Mom attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah, for a period of time.

Sue embarked on the journey of motherhood when she married Dean Watterson in 1964. Together, they raised four children, Deana, Nanci, Wes, and Bob. Life was busy as anyone can imagine…with four kids born over a five-year span. Many adventures were had over those years with snowmobile trips to Alpine and Stanley, dirt bike riding, the whirlwind of school, Primary, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, and 4-H, to name a few.

Life took unexpected turns, leading to changes and new beginnings. Following her divorce from Dean, Sue married Rick Linzy and our family grew again with the addition of our new little brother, Jeff Taylor (JT). With the age difference between the first four of us and JT, Mom remained active in all the kid things including lots of high school baseball and other school activities well into her 50s.

Sue married Calvin Sterling in 1990 with whom she shared a great love and companionship until his untimely passing from cancer in 2000. When he was diagnosed with cancer, Mom again unselfishly took on the role of caretaker with amazing compassion and grace.

Mom’s life was a canvas painted with love and creativity. Her hands were always busy with quilting, needlework, crafting, and gardening. She found solace and fulfillment in making beautiful things, leaving behind masterpieces that will be treasured by generations to come.

Her love extended into the companionship of any four-legged creature, but especially her dogs, too numerous to list, whom she adored. Sue found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. Above all, Mom’s greatest legacy lies in the love she showered upon her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mom was always up for an adventure with her kids. Just last May, not in great health, mom joined all five of her kids and multiple grandkids at the Supercross races in Salt Lake City, Utah. What a trooper!! Her nurturing spirit and boundless affection created a foundation of strength and warmth that will forever live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. The bond between Sue and her children remained unbreakable to the end.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Hal and Margaret Taylor; her brother, David Taylor; her ex-husband, Dean Watterson; her husband, Calvin Sterling; and her granddaughter, Averie Grace Taylor Linzy.

Sue is survived by her brother, Benjamin Taylor; her children, Deana (David) Clayton, Nanci Uli, Wes (Tracy) Watterson, Bob (Chris) Watterson, and JT Linzy (Kimiko); her grandchildren, Maia (Jess) Bradshaw, Josh (Ruby) Clayton, Ann-Marie (Brian) Johnson, Colter Watterson, Taylor (Scott) Freund, Cameron Uli, Austin (Shyanne) Watterson, Kolby Watterson, Tyler Watterson and Maddox Linzy (and his mom Amanda); and her great-grandchildren, Mary Jane Johnson, Lee Johnson, Noah Freund and one on the way (Taylor and Scott).

A service to celebrate Sue’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A reception will be held immediately following the burial at Portside Pizza and Pub, providing an opportunity for family and friends to gather, share memories, and find comfort in each other’s company.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gai Sue Sterling Memorial Fund at DL Evans Bank.

Rest in peace Mom, knowing that your legacy lives on in the love and memories you leave behind.

A live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

