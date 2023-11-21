Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Twin Falls man arrested after police chase

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man was arrested Sunday night after leading authorities on a multi-county chase.

Gage Rolph, 29, was pursued by Twin Falls police officers, before they terminated the pursuit prior to the Perrine Bridge. After Rolph crossed the bridge, Jerome County deputies located his vehicle and made the arrest at the Flying J Truck Stop.

Rolph is charged with felony eluding, misdemeanor DUI, and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing law enforcement, according to Sheriff George Oppedyk.

Jerome County deputies were assisted by the Idaho State Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Jerome Police Department.

Rolph was arraigned Monday afternoon in Jerome County Magistrate Court. No word yet on when his next court date will take place.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy by Ada County judge
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Twin Falls man injured in semi-truck accident

Latest News

The South Central Community Action Partnership brought in over 1,100 turkeys in this year's 60...
60 Hours to Fight Hunger final tally
The 2023 Beet Conference is set to take place in about two weeks and farmers are encouraged to...
Register today for the 2023 University of Idaho Snake River Beet Conference
Monday evening's online weather update {11/20/2023}
Idaho Public Utilities Commission to host another meeting on proposed rate increase