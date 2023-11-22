Behind the Business: North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shopping at thrift stores is growing in popularity, and one thrift store in Gooding not only helps re-use items, but also donates the profits back to a good cause.

This week’s Behind the Business brings us to the North Canyon Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Store.

On Main Street in Gooding sits the North Canyon Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“We are associated with the hospital here in town, and we have been here many years, and we have a lovely thrift store, and it’s completely run by volunteer workers,” said Carolyn DeWitt, a volunteer.

People from the community can drop off their gently used items to be re-sold at the thrift store.

They have things such as decorations, books, videos and DVD’s, clothing, shoes, and other household items.

Many of them are pretty cheap too, children’s clothes are only $2.00.

“It’s a small town, three is not that many places where you can go in and shop for some of the things that we have,” said DeWitt.

Other than the rent and the utilities, every other cent that they bring in at the thrift store gets donated to the hospital.

Since they opened, they have donated almost $600,000 total to the hospital for different projects and equipment that the hospital needs.

“Recently, our hospital is adding a chapel onto the building out there, and it’s been in the works for quite a number of years, well our hospital here, our Auxiliary Store, has donated $100,000 to the chapel fund,” said DeWitt.

Open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 to 4:00, North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store at 330 Main Street in Gooding brings in people from all over the Magic Valley, and each one is helping a cause greater than themselves.

“In fact several years ago at the physical therapy center up there, the head person never thought that he would have a piece of equipment that we donated, I’ve seen him several times and he just marvels at what we were able to purchase for him, he says I just never thought I would have this piece of equipment in my physical therapy office, so it’s good to get the feedback,” said DeWitt.

