Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Behind the Business: North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store

On Main Street in Gooding sits the North Canyon Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Store.
North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store
North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shopping at thrift stores is growing in popularity, and one thrift store in Gooding not only helps re-use items, but also donates the profits back to a good cause.

This week’s Behind the Business brings us to the North Canyon Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Store.

On Main Street in Gooding sits the North Canyon Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Store.

“We are associated with the hospital here in town, and we have been here many years, and we have a lovely thrift store, and it’s completely run by volunteer workers,” said Carolyn DeWitt, a volunteer.

People from the community can drop off their gently used items to be re-sold at the thrift store.

They have things such as decorations, books, videos and DVD’s, clothing, shoes, and other household items.

Many of them are pretty cheap too, children’s clothes are only $2.00.

“It’s a small town, three is not that many places where you can go in and shop for some of the things that we have,” said DeWitt.

Other than the rent and the utilities, every other cent that they bring in at the thrift store gets donated to the hospital.

Since they opened, they have donated almost $600,000 total to the hospital for different projects and equipment that the hospital needs.

“Recently, our hospital is adding a chapel onto the building out there, and it’s been in the works for quite a number of years, well our hospital here, our Auxiliary Store, has donated $100,000 to the chapel fund,” said DeWitt.

Open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 to 4:00, North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store at 330 Main Street in Gooding brings in people from all over the Magic Valley, and each one is helping a cause greater than themselves.

“In fact several years ago at the physical therapy center up there, the head person never thought that he would have a piece of equipment that we donated, I’ve seen him several times and he just marvels at what we were able to purchase for him, he says I just never thought I would have this piece of equipment in my physical therapy office, so it’s good to get the feedback,” said DeWitt.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Twin Falls Fire Department response truck (KMVT image)
Twin Falls Fire Department holds Rescue Training on Perrine Bridge
Gai Sue Taylor Sterling, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully passed...
Sterling, Gai Sue Taylor
There’s a high demand for truck drivers in Idaho; jobs can pay up to 6-figures
There’s a high demand for truck drivers in Idaho; jobs that can pay up to 6-figures
Everybody Eats Thanksgiving Feast
Everybody Eats Learning Kitchen holding Thanksgiving feast on Sunday