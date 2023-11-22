Food safety tips for your Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As we all get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving you are likely preparing food for your family and friends. The South Central Public Health District wants to make sure you are preparing and taking care of the food throughout the entire process so you can get through the holidays foodborne illness-free.

Environmental Health Specialist with the South Central Public Health District J Wing and Brian Shiroma stopped by Rise and Shine to give us some tips. To hear what they recommend you do for this Thanksgiving click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.