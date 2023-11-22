Advertise with Us
Golden Eagles’ Jaylon Johnson named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week

The Golden Eagle guard was fantastic over three games during the weekend, averaging over 16.5 points a contest to go along with seven rebounds.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idahos’ sophomore guard Jaylon Johnson has been named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The CSI guard was fantastic over three games during the weekend, averaging over 16.5 points a contest to go along with seven rebounds.

His best night of the weekend was Saturday, as the Golden Eagles beat Midland College 74-67. Johnson had a game-high 24 points and shot an impressive 50 percent shooting from the floor.

CSI also beat New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday 78-59 but fell to No. 3 Odessa College at the buzzer on Friday night, losing 76-74.

Johnson and the No. 21 ranked Golden Eagles now shift their sights to the Rob Green Classic.

CSI will play at 7 p.m. Friday against Western Nebraska Community College (3-3), and then Northeastern Junior College (2-4) on Saturday at the same time.

Both games will be played at the College of Southern Idaho.

