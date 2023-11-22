Idaho Water Resources Board awards 19 new grants to fund upgrades to water infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Idaho Water Resources Board announced the approval of 19 new “Leading Idaho Aging Infrastructure Grants (AIG) for a cost of approximately $11 million during its bi-monthly meeting.

The 19 new AIG projects approved by the Board were the third round of awards in the last two years, bringing the total number of grant projects approved to 38 at a cost of $36 million. Two more rounds of AIG awards are planned in 2024.

Of the 19 approved for this round, several projects in the southern Idaho region were given funding to include the Blaine County Canal Company receiving $1.3 million, the Milner Dam Spillway Rehabilitation’s three projects received $2 million of the total $9.4 million cost.

The Twin Falls Canal Company received a grant for $$20,458 of the total cost of $68,191.

The deadline for the fourth round of AIG applications is on Dec. 1; The Board will decide on those applications in early 2024. Matching funds are required; grant applications cannot exceed 33 percent of a project’s cost.

