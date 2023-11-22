New data shows women are more likely to outlive men by almost six years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Women are outliving men by nearly six years, and while life expectancy has been improving for years data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show some of the progress has recently been overturned, especially among men.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District told KMVT that statistically women are more careful with proactive care by taking vitamins and going to their doctor for wellness visits.

She added women are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, high blood pressure, and cholesterol earlier than men.

She said this can lead to earlier death in men compared to women.

“They’re also statistically more likely to engage in what we call risky behavior. That’s everything from riding a bicycle without a helmet, to actually engaging in things like drug use, alcohol use, things like that, that will make them a little bit more likely to, essentially, meet their end in an accidental way.”

Bodily said another big issue the health district sees is men are less likely to go to the doctor for preventative care. Still, they are more likely to put off a doctor’s visit until they are experiencing serious health effects.

“So, a woman might be a little bit more likely to go into, say, urgent care or get checked out by her doctor when she sees her life experience is being changed by a disease. Where men are more likely to prolong that until they are in a more threatening situation.”

The report from the CDC also found men are more likely to be affected by suicide and other violence.

