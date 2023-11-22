Oakley girls basketball routes Valley; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Vikings girls’ basketball team (1-3) hosted the Oakley Hornets (3-0) Tuesday night in a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Hornets would quickly pull away for a 30-15 lead at the half.

The Hornets were fantastic in transition, finding most of their first-half points that way.

They would hold on in the second half for a 61-33 victory.

Oakley is back in action on November 28th as they host Raft River. Valley plays the same day at Shoshone.

Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Other girls’ basketball scores

Minico 60, Burley 38

Minico High Scorer: C J Latta 29 points

Burley High Scorers: Ruby Taylor 9 points, Lorien Schulthies 9 points

Richfield 39, Shoshone 16

Richfield High Scorer: Clancy Patterson 12 points

Dietrich 56, Hansen 24

Twin Falls 54, Jerome 51

Glenns Ferry 49, Wilder 22

