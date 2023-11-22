Pilots play a pivotal role in saving lives for Air St. Luke’s

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When every moment counts doctors and families in the Magic Valley trust Air St. Luke’s to carry their precious cargo in an emergency.

The pilot plays a pivotal role in ensuring everyone comes home, including the patient and crew.

For Air St. Luke’s pilot Tim Allen this has been a lifelong journey.

“When I was a kid I went on a flight with my uncle, who was a pilot, and that’s basically what started it all for me when I was probably 10 or 11 years old,” said Allen.

Allen was born and raised in Twin Falls, attended flight school in Caldwell, and worked for St. Luke’s for eleven years.

He said Southern Idaho’s weather and mountainous terrain can create difficult flying conditions and to become an EMS pilot it comes down to experience.

“They want some experience flying around the mountains, high altitude, high temperatures,” Allen said.

The responsibility of the pilot is to watch weather conditions, to ensure the team can complete the flight safely and bring everyone home.

Because of that, the pilot is not given any specific information about the patient but determines if they can fly based on the location and weather.

“Because I have kids, and if I know it’s a little kid and I don’t want that kid to be hurt and we want to get them there safely,” said Allen. “And, if I make a decision on emotion, I could be putting us into danger if the weather is kind of iffy, and we might not make it back.”

In those conditions, a ground ambulance and EMS would be called.

Allen said the biggest reward of the job is helping people as a team.

“I’m not there working on the patient, but I’m part of this team, where we all work together, and I can get them to that hospital as fast as I possibly can, get them to help as fast as they possibly can. So, to me I feel I’m doing my part in helping people,” said Allen.

In the end, the priority for Air St. Luke’s is to ensure everyone makes it home.

