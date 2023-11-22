Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights

Pilots play a pivotal role in saving lives for Air St. Luke’s

The crew of Air St. Luke's stands by their helicopter
The crew of Air St. Luke's stands by their helicopter(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When every moment counts doctors and families in the Magic Valley trust Air St. Luke’s to carry their precious cargo in an emergency.

The pilot plays a pivotal role in ensuring everyone comes home, including the patient and crew.

For Air St. Luke’s pilot Tim Allen this has been a lifelong journey.

“When I was a kid I went on a flight with my uncle, who was a pilot, and that’s basically what started it all for me when I was probably 10 or 11 years old,” said Allen.

Allen was born and raised in Twin Falls, attended flight school in Caldwell, and worked for St. Luke’s for eleven years.

He said Southern Idaho’s weather and mountainous terrain can create difficult flying conditions and to become an EMS pilot it comes down to experience.

“They want some experience flying around the mountains, high altitude, high temperatures,” Allen said.

The responsibility of the pilot is to watch weather conditions, to ensure the team can complete the flight safely and bring everyone home.

Because of that, the pilot is not given any specific information about the patient but determines if they can fly based on the location and weather.

“Because I have kids, and if I know it’s a little kid and I don’t want that kid to be hurt and we want to get them there safely,” said Allen. “And, if I make a decision on emotion, I could be putting us into danger if the weather is kind of iffy, and we might not make it back.”

In those conditions, a ground ambulance and EMS would be called.

Allen said the biggest reward of the job is helping people as a team.

“I’m not there working on the patient, but I’m part of this team, where we all work together, and I can get them to that hospital as fast as I possibly can, get them to help as fast as they possibly can. So, to me I feel I’m doing my part in helping people,” said Allen.

In the end, the priority for Air St. Luke’s is to ensure everyone makes it home.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police officers responded to a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting outside Target
Twin Falls man shot and killed after early morning confrontation outside of home
Update: Person in custody connected to Capri Drive murder
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
Burley man walking on HWY 50 near Kimberly dies after being struck by vehicle.
Man walking on HWY 50 dies after being struck by vehicle early Monday morning
Please be patient with referees, the table crew, and the student-athletes as everyone is...
Official shortage and rule changes this season for Idaho high school basketball

Latest News

Watching out for scams with the BBB
How to protect yourself from scams this holiday season
SCPHD talks food safety during the holidays
Food safety tips for your Thanksgiving
Life Expectancy graphic.
New data shows women are more likely to outlive men by almost six years
The Boise Police Department arrested a pair of Twin Falls murder suspects after stealing and...
Murder suspects arrested following erratic driving of a stolen truck