Thanksgiving travel will be busy, how can you be prepared?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Thanksgiving Day just two days away, travelers are beginning to hit the roadways and the airports in higher numbers than usual.

This year roughly one million more people are going to be traveling on the roads compared to last Thanksgiving

This uptick in travel will begin in the after-work hours of Tuesday night as folks begin their holiday travel plans.

Getting a final tune-up before hitting the road is also one of the smartest steps to take, making sure your oil level is good, your tires are filled, and any other problems are addressed are important to ensuring a smooth trip.

Triple A’s Matthew Conde spoke about the holiday travel week ahead.

“So we’re talking about a lot of people on the roads 55.4 million Americans, that’s one million more than a year ago on the roads and another 300 thousand in the air, it’s going to be a very busy time on the roads and at the airports,” Conde said.

“You’re going to see the early jump from people traveling, they’re going to be sharing the road with that evening commute and so it’s going to be pretty busy out there for sure.”

If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, be sure to be prepared and expect delays.

The best time to head out is Wednesday morning and the best time to head home is Sunday morning.

