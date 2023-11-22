Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traffic was blocked for a bit on State Highway 93 near 400 North in Jerome County due to a three-vehicle accident just before 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Not much is known about how the accident occurred, Life Flight was called to the scene, however their services were cancelled.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said that two individuals were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Idaho State Police helped sheriff deputies clear the vehicles off the roadway.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office did tell us that there was not much else to report and that they will not be issuing any updated information on this incident.

