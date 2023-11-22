Twin Falls Fire Department holds Rescue Training on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department held a joint agency training on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, November 21st.

“We have magic valley paramedics, twin falls fire, Jerome fire and twin falls search and rescues we’re all here on the bridge today just doing some training… we respond to incidents were normal help isn’t able get to, whether that’s over the awesome canyon that we have here is somebody is stuck down in it, or just bad areas where you may have to have ropes or equipment to get to those patients to get them out safely, that’s what we do,” said Magic Valley Paramedic, Isaac Baker.

According to the Magic Valley Special Operations Team, at least 20 rescues happen each year, so training helps them stay ready for anything that could happen.

“We have two scenarios and two teams going on, the first team will be dealing with a stranded person, they’re suspended from the bridge and we’re going to have to figure out a way to anchor into the bridge on the scaffolding that they’ve built here, make a system, repel down to the patient, make access and then retrieve the patient safety,” said Twin Falls Firefighter, Aarron Iles.

Each agency trains monthly, recreating scenarios they’ve faced in the past or could face in the future.

“We’ve have had vehicles hanging off the bridge that we’ve had to extricate patients from in the past, so that’s kind of hand in hand with this. Parachuters will get entangled in the bridge and so I guess that’s probably the closest thing I ever heard of something to this caliber happening,” said Iles.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, the fire department says to take precaution to avoid being in similar situations.

“Don’t go alone always have a spotter so that way if you do get stuck and you can’t call for yourself, somebody else ready to call us and get help on the way. Nobody should be climbing or repelling off the bridge that’s a big no-no, were not usually even allowed to do it, that’s why this is a unique scenario and we’re going to take advantage of it,” said Iles.

